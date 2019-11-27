EXO, the South Korean-Chinese boy band, have dropped a dark and ominous MV teaser for their upcoming album's title track 'Obsession' that shows the preparation for a direct face-off against their counterparts X-EXO.

The band is all set to unveil their 6th full album titled 'Obsession' on November 27 at 6 PM KST. The upcoming album will have a total of 10 tracks, including 'Obsession', in both Korean and English. So, all the EXO fans should gear up to experience the complete mystery behind the new comeback concept of '#EXODEUX'.

Meanwhile, the group is said to appear on 'Ask Us Anything' as part of their comeback promotion. On Tuesday, a representative from JTBC confirmed their appearance to Soompi and said: "EXO members Suho, Chen, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun will be recording 'Ask Us Anything' on November 28. The episode is due for broadcast on December 7."

This was announced just before the official release of EXO's new album. However, the nine-member boy band cancelled the press event for the launch of their sixth album.

EXO's upcoming plans

Allkpop quoted a source from the SM Entertainment as saying that the press event was cancelled out of respect for Goo Hara's sudden demise. "We express our deep condolences regarding this tragic news, and we pray for the memory of the deceased," the agency said in a statement.

EXO has also planned to hold a concert in Seoul at the end of December. On 22 November, SM Entertainment officially confirmed that "EXO will be holding their 'EXO PLANET #5 – EXplOration [dot] –' concert for three days from 29 to 31 December at the KSPO Dome in Seoul's Olympic Park."

The agency had also revealed that the group will be performing new tracks from their upcoming album at the concert. Thus, the fans will get to see their favourite band performing these songs live for the first time.