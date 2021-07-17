EXO Member Baekhyun Leaves Special Message for Fans; Surprises them with New Video

EXO member Baekhyun has left a special message to all his followers on Twitter and surprised his fans by dropping a video on his YouTube channel on July 17. In the video, he talks about the foods he likes and dislikes with the reason for them.

The young Korean heartthrob began his message by greeting all his fans and telling them how much he misses them all. The K-pop idol said now he understands why many of the EXO-Ls call him an elementary school student. He just realized that his talking style remains the same, and he hopes that no one feels uncomfortable because of it.

The Delight singer then briefly introduced his new video to the viewers that are about the most popular foods of 2020, and the list includes Jjajng Tteokbokki, fire noodles, cereals, and sausages. According to the singer, he is not a fan of spicy and sweet food items. He likes to eat healthy food and mostly prefers Korean meals.

"Today, I'm in a mood for a healthy meal. Let's try Korean food that is light on the stomach! In this video, I'm eating a lot of snacks, but you guys have meals instead!!! I will be off now then," he tweeted.

Here is the Special Message of EXO Member Baekhyun:

In the video, the EXO member introduces different types of snacks to his fans, like Jjajang Tteokbokki, Croffle (croissant + Waffle), Tiktok Jelly, chocolate balls with whipped cream, Kielbasa Sausage, fire noodle enoki mushroom, and green onion flavored cereal.

The K-pop idol then starts tasting each one of them, and he likes sausage the best. He also enjoyed Jjajang Tteokbokki and Tiktok Jelly, but he did not like spicy fire noodles and chocolate balls with whipped cream.

Watch the Video of EXO Member Baekhyun below:

EXO member Baekhyun is currently serving in the military, and the message came as a special treat to all his fans. Immediately after the singer posted his message, EXO-Ls started explaining how much they missed him.

"It's him...It's him...OMG ...I have been waiting for his next tweet ....he shared this many stuffs with us...why is he so adorable," an EXO-L tweeted.

"Baekhyun, I miss you so much. Take care on your long military days, stay happy and healthy...come back home in a good condition," another fan of Baekhyun wrote.

