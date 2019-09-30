EXO's leader, Suho, was recently appointed as the honorary ambassador for the fourth International Film Festival and Awards Macao (IFFAM), gaining further recognition for his acting ability.

IFFAM choses its ambassadors annually from a list of directors and actors who've made outstanding contributions in terms of their performances in films in Asia. For this year, Suho was selected to be the official Talent Ambassador for IFFAM, together with actress Carina Lau, who received wide acclaim for her performance in "Days of Being Wild", "2046", and "The Return of the Condor Heroes".

As the Talent Ambassador for IFFAM, Suho will be attending the 24th Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony, which will take place on October 3, Soompi reported.

On his appointment, Suho is already looking forward to performing his duties as IFFAM's new ambassador, saying it will be "a valuable experience" for him as an actor. He also promised to do his best so that everyone who will be participating in the Busan International Film Festival will enjoy as well.

Aside from Suho and Carina Lau, "Along with the Gods" director Kim Yong Hwa and "So Long, My Son" director Wang Xiaoshuai was also appointed as IFFAM ambassadors.

Since making his film debut as an actor in the 2015 movie "Glory Day", Suho has received commendations for his acting ability. Most recently, he received the Discovery of the Year award at the 15th Jaecheon International Music and Film Festival (JIMFF) for his role in "Student A".

The JIMFF Awards is sponsored by Naver and the Director's Guild of Korea. The winners of the four categories are chosen through a survey participated by the JIMFF executive committed, as well as members of the Director's Guild of Korea, and other directors in Korea's film and music industry.

The Discovery of the Year award is given to new actors who started out as musicians and later branched out into acting and whose future work is being anticipated by many.

Upon receiving the award, Suho said that he will aspire to become an actor who brings "powers and comfort for people," just like his character in the film "Student A", Ilgan Sports reported (via VLive).

Meanwhile, the fourth IFFAM will take place from December 5 to December 10 in Macao. Suho is expected to attend the opening ceremony on December 5 and will actively participate in other activities of the event as well.