EXO, the South Korean-Chinese boy band will appear on 'Ask Us Anything' as part of their comeback promotion. On Tuesday, a representative from JTBC confirmed their appearance to Soompi and said: "EXO members Suho, Chen, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun will be recording 'Ask Us Anything' on November 28. The episode is due for broadcast on December 7."

The announcement comes just before the official release of EXO's new album- Obsession, which was scheduled to be released on 27 November. However, the nine-member boy band has cancelled the press event for the launch of their sixth album.

According to Allkpop, a source from SM Entertainment announced that the event was cancelled out of respect for Goo Hara's sudden demise. "We express our deep condolences regarding this tragic news, and we pray for the memory of the deceased," the agency said in a statement.

EXO's encore concert

Meanwhile, EXO is set to hold a concert in Seoul at the end of December. On 22 November, SM Entertainment officially confirmed that "EXO will be holding their 'EXO PLANET #5 – EXplOration [dot] –' concert for three days from 29 to 31 December at the KSPO Dome in Seoul's Olympic Park."

The agency also revealed that the group will be performing new tracks from their upcoming album at the concert. Thus, the fans will get to see their favourite band performing these songs live for the first time.

In July, EXO kicked off their fifth tour and had performed for six nights in Seoul before heading abroad. Recently, the group performed in Jakarta on November 23. However, EXO members Xiumin and D.O may not participate in the concerts, as they are both currently serving in the military as a part of their mandatory enlistment. On the promotional front, the group is also expected to appear as guests on MBC's 'Radio Star' soon.