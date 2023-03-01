EXO Announces Group Comeback via Fan Meeting: Where to Watch, Ticket Sales, How to Attend, and More

EXO has announced its long-awaited comeback as a group with an upcoming fan meeting in April. EXO-L and other K-pop fans have been looking forward to the boy band's return as a group. With just a month left for the program, the organizers have shared some details about the event, including live streaming details, ticket sales, date, and venue.

The fan meeting will be held as part of the band's 11th debut anniversary celebration. It is titled 2023 EXO Fan Meeting EXO CLOCK and will take place for two days. Group members Suho, Xiumin, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehu will participant in the program. The boy band released a teaser poster announcing the upcoming fan meeting.

Here is everything about the 2023 EXO Fan Meeting EXO CLOCK, including date, time, venue, lineup, ticket sales, and live streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Lineup

The fan meeting will be held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on April 8 and 9. EXO-L and other K-pop fans can meet band members Suho, Xiumin, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun.

Ticket Sales and Live Stream Details

Tickets for the upcoming fan meeting will be available on YES24. The official fan club members can start buying tickets through pre-sale from Monday, March 6, at 8 pm KST. General ticket sales will begin on Wednesday, March 8, at 8 pm KST.

K-pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the fan meeting held on April 9 live online through Beyond LIVE. The ticket sales for the online event could begin soon.

Fans' Reactions

EXO-L and other K-pop fans were excited about the comeback of this eight-member boy group.

"After seeing this tweet, I felt motivated. It changed my whole life. Now, I'm a successful person. I got 10 Olympic gold medals, 6 Oscars, and 7 Padma Shree awards. Next year I'm planning to buy a moon. All happened because of you. Thank you so much," a Twitter user wrote.

"Hoping someday can see EXO, especially D.O., and hoping to attend one of EXO's concerts and fan meetings. Because, right now, I can't do that. I'm still a student. Two more years before I graduate, wait for me oppas. I promise to attend an EXO concert and fan meeting someday," another Twitter user stated.

"Please have a good live translator this time. Last year most of the broadcast was not translated properly. Also, may I know how we join their official fan club? I'm so confused with where to register and if it's legit," the third person shared.

"We international fans have the right to see them as well. We missed them and waited for them. So please do not make this impossible air it, and fans are willing to pay for the online stream," a Korean music lover tweeted.

"I was away from EXO for a while now, but once I settle down, I will start fangirling over them again, like the first time or even more. I missed them," another K-pop fan shared.