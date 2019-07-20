Experts speculate that a mysterious substance called 'Dark Matter' constitutes 85 percent of the universe. Amid rigorous research and studies conducted by scientists all across the world, modern science, until now has not confirmed the presence of this mysterious space entity. But now, scientists have proposed a new method to prove the existence of dark matter and it is nothing but the human flesh.

Scientists conducted the study based on a very strange concept. As per scientists, if a certain type of dark matter exists, it would occasionally pass through the human body and will inflict a bullet-like wound.

The study conducted by Glenn Starkman and Jagjit Singh Sidhu, theoretical physicists at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio learned more about a less mainstream dark matter candidate, known as macros, and speculated that any collisions of macron with ordinary matter will be violent, thus leaving traces on it.

"Why can't you just use humans as a detector? The energies you're talking about, these things would probably at best maim a person, at worst kill a person," the study authors recalled the words of Robert Scherrer, a co-author and theoretical physicist at Vanderbilt University, and began the study.

Researchers later collected reports of unexplained deaths in Canada, the United States, and Western Europe. However, they did not find any reports of deaths that happened due to unexplained bullet shots, possibly inflicted by dark matter guns. Researchers also added that these deaths will not go unnoticed, as they will either kill the victim or will create a deep wound where the victim's flesh might have vaporized.

The study report admitted that this experiment is not ruling out the existence of heavy macro dark matter, but it merely eliminates a certain range of them.

Katherine Freese, a theoretical physicist at the University of Michigan who was not involved in the study revealed that it is not wise to rule of things, as humans still completely do not know what dark matter is.

A few months back, a top expert at Oxford University had suggested that it is not dark matter, but a dark fluid of negative mass constitutes 95 percent of the universe. Jamie Farnes, the lead researcher of the study revealed that these negative masses are a hypothetical form of matter with negative gravity which repels all other materials around them.