Dementia is a broad category of various brain diseases that affects the memory and cognition of millions all around the world. Now, a new guideline issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that exercises and diet could be equally helpful like pills and puzzles while treating this condition.

In a recent report issued on Tuesday, WHO stated that around 50 million people in the world have Alzheimer's disease or another type of dementia, and 10 million people are being affected with this condition every year. Even though age is considered one of the most crucial factors behind triggering this condition, the WHO report reveals that "dementia is not a natural or inevitable consequence of ageing."

The report by WHO added that dementia can be treated in a very similar manner just like humans control health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. Some of the noted recommendations to control dementia includes engaging in physical exercises, having an active social life, stopping harmful habits like smoking, overeating and excessive use of alcohol.

Maria Carrillo, chief science officer of the Alzheimer's Association also shared similar views, and she claimed that one-third of the dementia cases are preventable. As per Carrillo, focussing on prevention may give more benefit in the short term.

Several experts have previously revealed that following a healthy Mediterranean diet is very much effective to control dementia. However, experts have insisted that this diet should be taken in the form of foods, and not in the form of supplemental tablets. Maria Carillo also shared similar views, and she made it clear that the benefits of the Mediterranean diet will reach the human body only when it is taken through food, LA Times reports.

A few weeks back, another study conducted by researchers at University College London has found that contaminated surgical tools could cause Alzheimer's disease. The study report revealed that eight young adults who developed cerebral amyloid angiopathy may have been infected with amyloid proteins via dirty medical instruments.