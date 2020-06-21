The travel restrictions and shutdowns all over the world have already triggered an economic decline. While some countries began reopening borders and lifted restrictions, officials from the U.S. and Canada said the border crossing between both the countries will remain closed until July 21 due to Coronavirus pandemic. The current health crisis, which forced the governments to impose restrictions is also affecting small and big businesses, mostly the ones depending on tourism.

In a Canadian province, Alberta, a family-owned hunting and fishing guide outfitter, Alberta Adventures, is also one of those thousand businesses which have been facing the consequences of Coronavirus restrictions.

The Alberta Professional Outfitters Society adds $58 million to Canada GDP, creates 460 full-time positions, $24.4 million in wages, salaries and benefits, and $12.1 million in taxes. As perreports, more than 90 percent of the industry's business comes from outside of Canada, while only four percent belong to other parts of the country. Since this is a fact that health safety, and running economy both are equally important, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is among those calling on the government to safely open its borders for supporting his province's economic recovery.

Difficult Time Brings Challenges

The owners of Alberta Adventures, Steve Overguard, and his wife Debbie have lost 80 percent of their business due to the closure of the border. The business that was thriving has now dried up because of the restrictions.

The situation became extremely frustrating for the family during the Coronavirus restrictions as they had to continue to pay allocation fees to the Alberta government and they did not get much help from the federal government. IBTimes Singapore talked to both of them and asked about their business during the pandemic and what the Canadian government can do.

IBT: How the restrictions are affecting the business?

Steve: Like most outfitters in Canada, Alberta Adventures does most of its business, (at least 80 percent) with customers from the U.S and around the world. Since the border has been closed, it has had a devastating effect. It is wiping a lot of outfitters out.

We're hurting big time. We still have to pay for our allocations, which means the right to take hunters into the field. We still have to pay for that, one way or the other, and when the border is not open, there's no way we can get reimbursed for that money.

Following the expense of promoting Alberta Adventures and the industry itself in the U.S., just before COVID-19, the company is now in danger of shutting down permanently.

IBT: What they are expecting from the government?

Steve: After an initial one-month grace period of not having to pay those fees, they have come to due. It's not fair that the government receives fees paid by outfitters, but outfitters still can't do business with most of their customers to offset those expenses.

We have been unable to access the main source of income: American tourists. We used to take a couple of hundred people. Now, we have maybe 50. It's not even paying our fuel bill and is a tough go.

IBT: Are there any precautions or safety measures that they are willing to implement if the government lifts all the restrictions?

Steve: We provide masks, and we have 10 cabins that are 30 meters apart. Everybody has a boat, and everybody is apart. The place is cleaned every time before new people come in, and the plane they fly in on is cleaned and sanitized as well. So it's a good way for families to come up and still be able to enjoy the outdoors.