Exclusive: Shangri-La Hotel's Toxic Leadership Exposed by Whistleblower

In an explosive revelation, an eight-year employee at Shangri-La Hotels has resigned, accusing senior managers of racism, harassment, and fostering a hostile work environment. The accusations name General Manager Andreas Streiber and Koteswar Rao, a finance manager, for creating an environment rife with misogyny, racism, and verbal abuse.

Leaked emails show the employee, who has chosen to remain anonymous, documenting her painful experiences of workplace harassment and abuse. She states that Koteswar Rao of Shangri-la Bengaluru subjected her to verbal abuse when she requested more time to seek necessary approvals from her reporting manager, calling her a "fucking lady" and accusing her of making excuses. The employee, deeply distressed, put this incident on record, calling for strict action.

However, the accusations don't stop there. According to the whistleblower, Andreas Streiber has made a series of inflammatory, racist remarks about India and its people, including statements fat-shaming the employee with statements like, "Indians are fat," and "Indians sell their daughters." These comments, the employee says, have fostered an extremely toxic and discriminatory culture at the Bengaluru hotel.

The emails also reveal that Streiber frequently compares India to China, glorifying autocratic regimes while demeaning India's democratic values. His remarks, according to the whistleblower, are not just a reflection of personal bias but also a deep disregard for Indian culture, politics, and people. The emotional toll has been significant, with the employee stating that these actions have led to severe stress and impacted her health.

The whistleblower from the workplace who knows the employee says that she's been a consistent star performer, and stressed that they hope she lets the legal process unfold. Shangri-La has yet to address these accusations. An email sent weeks ago by the employee has been wilfully ignored by the hotel managers and human resources department. Reportedly many employees have felt the similar way and have left the organisation. The revelations paint a disturbing picture of a workplace that has not only failed to protect its employees but also seemingly condones hostile behavior.