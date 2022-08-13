Ex-Russian President Who Warned Nuke Accidents Can Happen IN EU Is In Ukraine; Here's What He Is Doing After Ravaging The Country

Russia's former president visited Ukraine a day back after invading the country. Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, visited some occupied parts of Ukraine on Thursday.

It's the first time that a top official in the Russian Federation is visiting the occupied areas. Military commanders and defense officials have been in the areas previously but Medvedev's visit so far is the most high-profile visit to the occupied region.

Medvedev Visited Occupied Part of Luhansk Oblast

Medvedev visited the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast where he held a security meeting on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a post on Telegram, Medvedev pointed out that on Thursday "I visited the Luhansk People's Republic where I met with the heads of the LPR [so-called Luhansk People's Republic], Leonid Pasichnyk, and the DPR [so-called Donetsk People's Republic], Denys Pushylin."

Medvedev Stated Nuclear Accidents Can Happen In European Nations

He held a meeting with some officials in the region and discussed security issues in Eastern Ukraine, according to Medvedev.

The meeting was attended by Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Sergey Kiriyenko, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Head of the Ministry of Construction Irek Faizullin and Director of the FSB [Federal Security Service] Aleksandr Bortnikov.

Medvedev also underlined that the "special emphasis" was made on "harmonising the legislation of the LPR and DPR with the legislation of the Russian Federation, according to Ukrainian Pravda.

He also warned that nuclear accidents can happen in the European nations, stressing that Europe's power stations are vulnerable to accidents.

Responding to reports that Moscow has shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, Medvedev stated that Kyiv scumbags and their Western patrons seem to be ready for the new Chernobyl.

Russian troops have been using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a base and shelling Ukrainian positions from within its bounds. Kyiv has been accused of firing on the plant in return, according to Express.

Read more