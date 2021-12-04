Ex-Lover of Michigan Shooter's Father Says Ethan Crumbley was Spoiled, Calls his Mom a Monster

New pieces of evidence that have come to light in the school shooting in Michigan that left 4 students dead and several others injured on Tuesday, November 30, suggest that the suspect, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley's parents had a premonition of his activities.

After being summoned for an arraignment Friday, December 3 afternoon in Rochester Hills, Ethan's parents, James and Jennifer, not only failed to show up for the arraignment but also went missing the same night. The couple, however, was arrested by the Detroit police on Saturday, December 4 from an industrial building in Detroit.

Now, a woman who claims to be James Crumbley's ex-girlfriend and shares an 18-year-old son, Eli with him, has come forward and spoken about the couple. "He's a piece of s**t,' the woman, Michelle Cobb told WXYZ-TV on Friday. She also maintained that James and Jennifer hated her because they had to pay child support for Eli until he turned 18. Cobb further noted that Jennifer, on the other hand, was no less than a monster, who thought she was better than everyone else.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with involuntary manslaughter for ignorance on their part towards their son Ethan Crumbley who gunned down 4 students in Oxford High School. According to police, the couple, who was declared fugitive, was captured in the basement of a building on the 1100 block of Bellevue Street in Detroit, less than half a mile from the Canadian border on Saturday, DailyMail reported. According to the Sheriff's Office, James and Jennifer are facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter and if convicted, they can face up to 15 years in prison.

'Ethan's parents gave him pretty much everything he wanted'

Michelle Cobb further noted that she hopes the couple gets the maximum sentence. "They need to be held accountable for what their child did," she said. Cobb also went on to say that she was not surprised the Crumbley couple bought a gun for their 15-year-old son. She stressed that they pretty much gave him [Ethan] whatever he wanted. "Why would you let a 15-year-old have access, especially knowing that just a few days prior that he was having problems at school?" she added.

'James and Jennifer weren't on the run'

According to DailyMail, the Crumbleys' attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman insisted that their clients weren't on the run, but left town 'for their own safety.' The attorneys further alleged that they had contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss the matter. "Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges," they said.