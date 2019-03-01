EVOLVE Mixed Martial Arts (EVOLVE MMA), Asia's top martial arts organisation1 is inviting all mixed martial arts practitioners and fans to join multiple time UFC World Champion and Mixed Martial Arts legend, Georges-St Pierre at his first ever Mixed Martial Arts seminar in Singapore.

As the top MMA Welterweight of all time, Georges St-Pierre, also known as 'GSP', is also one of the most accomplished MMA fighters in history. As a legendary multiple-time UFC World Champion, he is a two-weight UFC World Champion, the longest reigning welterweight World Champion in UFC history, and has the second most wins in UFC history.

During the exclusive two-hour seminar and meet and greet, participants will gain access to a one-hour MMA workshop led by Georges St Pierre. The workshop will provide participants with the opportunity to hone their skills under the guidance of the multiple-time world champion. Following this, all participants of the seminar will be able to partake in a meet and greet session accompanied by photo opportunities.

Early bird passes for the seminar have already sold-out with limited slots available.

Ticketing details:

Evolve members: SGD$250

Public: SGD$350

Seminar details:

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2019

Time: 10.00 am – 12.00 pm (Registration at 9.30am)

Venue: EVOLVE MMA, 26 China Street, Far East Square #01-01, 049568

For more information on the seminar, please visit: https://evolve-mma.com/georges-st-pierre-seminar/