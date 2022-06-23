Evgeny Buzhinsky: Putin Ally Threatens UK Will 'Cease to Exist' if Lithuania Standoff Triggers Nuclear World War 3

The UK will "cease to exist" if the latest standoff in Lithuania leads to a nuclear World War 3, Evgeny Buzhinsky, a retired Russian general and Vladimir Putin ally has threatened. The chilling threat from Buzhinsky comes as Lithuania, a NATO member, is restricting the movement of goods out of Russian territory.

Buzhinsky's threat cannot be taken lightly given that it came on a day Putin warned the West that Russia could deploy its newest nuclear missile, dubbed the Satan II by NATO, in the coming months. Putin also threatened the West to stay out of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Chilling Threat

Buzhinsky, who spoke to Russian state television, said on Tuesday that the West is engaging in a risky game by blockading the shipment of products subject to sanctions through NATO member Lithuania to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

He also attacked British general Sir Patrick Sanders, who assumed command of the UK's land forces this week with a rallying cry to troops to get ready to battle and defeat Russian forces in a third World War.

"He doesn't understand that as a result of the Third World War Britain will physically cease to exist," he said.

"The island will vanish, so I've no idea where he or his descendants will live."

Buzhinsky issued a warning that the Kaliningrad scenario is "deeply serious" in addition to the conflict in Ukraine and claimed that the West had ulterior motives.

Sanders while taking command of UK's army had said, "I am the first Chief of the General Staff since 1941 to take command of the Army in the shadow of a land war in Europe involving a continental power...

"The scale of the enduring threat from Russia shows we've entered a new era of insecurity. It is my singular duty to make our Army as lethal and effective as it can be. The time is now and the opportunity is ours to seize."

In response to that Buzhinsky threatened that UK could be wiped out with a nuclear weapon anytime. He appealed to Putin to act swiftly and dispatch nuclear weapons to Kaliningrad, the Kremlin's administrative center for the Baltic Fleet and a city sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland.

"This is a long game to push us out from the Baltic Sea, an attempt to block and cut Kaliningrad off, and finally to take it away from us," he claimed.

New Conflict

Lithuania is blocking the transit of sanctioned goods, such as steel, traveling to and from Kaliningrad via the only railway line connected to the territory. The country claim they are only carrying out the strict sanctions the European Union has put in place against Russia because of the conflict in Ukraine.

Therefore, the only way by which Russia can currently supply the region without having to worry about EU sanctions is across the sea. Buzhinsky, however, said that the West intended to "block Kaliningrad economically, fully, until our people wail from destitution." This caused outrage in Russia.

Buzhinsky, who held important posts in the Russian defense ministry, pleaded with the Kremlin to seize control of Belarus's supply line across Lithuania, known as the Suvalkovsky corridor.

"We have to take very decisive steps. This is a long game to push us out from the Baltic Sea, an attempt to block and cut Kaliningrad off, and finally to take it away from us," he said.

"We need to demonstratively move nuclear weapons to Kaliningrad."

It comes after Putin gave a terrifying warning to the former Soviet Union states, threatening a repetition of the Ukrainian invasion if anyone disobeyed Russia.