All the Coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit at Egypt's El Husseineya Central Hospital in Ash Sharqia province died. According to reports, a relative of a patient at the healthcare center recorded the video of the aftermath at the hospital.

As per the Middle East Monitor reports, the oxygen level had dropped below two percent in the ICU which led to the deaths of all the patients. The video captured the chaotic scene inside the hospital that went viral on social media.

A Tragic Moment in Egypt Hospital

One of the relatives of the patients who captured the video could be heard saying in Arabic behind the camera, "Everyone is dead. Everyone in the ICU has died."

While recording the tragic scene inside the hospital, the man said, "Only nurses left. No one left. Everyone in the ICU has died. God is sufficient for us."

The video shows a number of patients, seemingly motionless, in hospital beds in the ICU, surrounded by healthcare professionals at the hospital. Some of the nurses could be seen in the video who were trying to revive the patients.

A nurse could be seen in the viral video, wearing a mask, gloves, and face shield while sitting on the floor of the ICU. She seemed to be in complete shock. However, other reports suggested that that the nurse was fined for "not working during hard times".

It is the second incident of its type to occur in Egypt after a similar event that happened to the patients in the ICU at Zefta General Hospital.

1 of 2

The aunt of the man who took the video, Fatima Al-Sayed Mohamed Ibrahim, 66, was among the patients being treated at the quarantine center. The man was reportedly arrested after the Governor of Ash Sharqia, Dr. Mamdouh Gorab, asked security forces to detain those responsible for recording the incident. According to reports, Gorab also claimed that only four patients died and not the whole ward at the hospital.

While many have accused the government of corruption and negligence after the director of El Husseineya Central Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Sami Al-Najjar, claimed that what happened was normal. According to him, the patients had died from natural causes, such as old age or other chronic diseases. Even Egypt's Health Minister Hala Zayed said that the patient did not die because of the lack of oxygen. He accused the Muslim Brotherhood of spreading rumors.