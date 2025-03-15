Everton vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Everton and West Ham United will both be looking to get back to winning ways when they meet at Goodison Park on Saturday. The 2024/25 Premier League campaign continues this weekend with Gameweek 29. Saturday's fixtures will feature four big matches kicking off simultaneously, including Everton's clash with West Ham.

David Moyes has brought stability to Everton in his second spell as manager, with the Merseyside club proving difficult to beat under his guidance. While the Toffees have managed just four wins in ten matches since his return, they have only suffered two losses. However, they head into this match without a win in their last three Premier League games.

Both Teams Aim to Rebound

Meanwhile, West Ham United have shown steady improvement under Graham Potter but have struggled to maintain consistency in recent weeks. The Hammers have secured just three wins in nine matches under the English manager, suffering five losses along the way.

Their most recent disappointment came earlier this week with a narrow 1-0 loss to Newcastle United.

The previous meeting between Everton and West Ham was a tightly fought contest that ended in a goalless draw.

David Moyes has no fresh injury worries as he prepares for Everton's upcoming clash with West Ham United. However, the manager will have to cope without five key first-team players on Saturday.

Iliman Ndiaye is the latest addition to the injury list, as he continues his recovery from a knee issue that will sideline him until next month. The Senegalese forward joins Orel Mangala (knee), Dwight McNeil (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), and Armando Broja (ankle) in the Everton treatment room.

Like Everton's manager, Potter has no fresh injury concerns. However, he will be missing four key players for Saturday's match. Vladimir Coufal and Niclas Fullkrug are nearing their return from hamstring injuries but will not be fit in time for this fixture. Meanwhile, Crysencio Summerville (thigh) and Michail Antonio remain unavailable for selection.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Everton and West Ham will be played at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, on Saturday, March 15, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Everton vs West Ham League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Everton vs West Ham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs West Ham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs West Ham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Everton vs West Ham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.