Everton vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

David Moyes will be desperate to register his first win since returning to Everton when the Toffees face Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Sunday. Gameweek 22 of the Premier League continues with Sunday's action featuring three matches kicking off simultaneously, including Everton's clash with Tottenham at Goodison Park.

The day will end with a match at Portman Road. Moyes' second spell as Everton manager got off to a disappointing start last week after he replaced Sean Dyche. In his first game back, the Toffees suffered a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at home, with Ollie Watkins scoring the game's only goal. That said, Sunday sees a lot of action.

Everton Desperate for a Win

Everton are now winless in their last six Premier League outings, leaving them just one point above the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to find consistency in the Premier League, despite delivering strong performances in cup competitions.

Ange Postecoglou's side has had a mixed league campaign, with their latest setback coming in a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, where they let a narrow lead slip away.

Although the club's hierarchy has publicly backed Postecoglou, speculation about his future persists, with several reports linking Tottenham to potential managerial replacements.

In the previous encounter between the two teams, Tottenham secured a dominant 4-0 win over Everton, with goals from Yves Bissouma, Son Heung-min, and Cristian Romero. Needless to say, Everton has a lot to prove in this crucial match against Tottenham.

