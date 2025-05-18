Everton vs Southampton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Everton will look to give their fans a memorable farewell in the final men's match at the historic Goodison Park as they take on Southampton this Sunday. Matchday 37 of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign resumes on Sunday following a break on Saturday, with Everton vs Southampton kicking off the day's action.

Both teams are currently placed in the lower half of the table and will lock horns in what will be the last men's match held at Goodison Park. Everton secured their top-flight status several weeks ago, and the decision to reappoint David Moyes as manager has largely paid dividends. However, they will be playing this match for pride.

Everton Aim to Give Fitting farewell to Fans

The Merseyside club enjoyed a solid start under Moyes, although their form has faltered lately. Still, a 3-1 win over Fulham snapped a ten-game losing streak and gave much-required boost to their confidence.

Meanwhile, Southampton will head back to the EFL Championship after just one season in the Premier League. The Saints have had a disappointing campaign and rank among the league's worst-ever performers. They narrowly avoided matching Derby County's infamous low points tally by earning a surprise goalless draw against Manchester City last week. However, even winning their last two matches won't be enough to escape the bottom of the table.

This season, Everton and Southampton have met twice. The Saints secured a 1-0 win in the earlier league fixture and also knocked the Toffees out of the EFL Cup in the third round via a penalty shootout.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Everton and Southampton will be played at Goodison Park, Walton, England, on Sunday, May 18, at 12 PM BST/7 AM ET and 4:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Everton vs Southampton Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Everton vs Southampton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Southampton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Southampton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Everton vs Southampton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.