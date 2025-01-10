Everton vs Peterborough Live Streaming: How to Watch the EFL Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

Everton will kick off their FA Cup campaign with a third-round matchup against League One team Peterborough United. The Toffees will have home advantage, as the game is set to take place at Goodison Park on Thursday evening. Everton manager Sean Dyche is under increasing pressure following a narrow 1-0 loss to Bournemouth over the weekend.

Just weeks into the Friedkin family's takeover, rumors suggest the new owners are growing frustrated with the team's lackluster form. Dyche, who initially managed Everton with relative stability during his first 18 months, now faces mounting criticism, with supporters unhappy with his overly cautious tactics, which have led to a string of poor results.

Everton Under Pressure

Everton has secured only one win in their last eleven matches—a win helped by two own goals from Wolverhampton's Craig Dawson in a twist of irony. The recent loss to Bournemouth was particularly damning, as Everton failed to register a single shot on target, underlining their offensive struggles.

Their only goal from open play in the past ten games came from Iliman Ndiaye's spectacular effort against Manchester City. Currently, the Toffees sit just one point above the relegation zone, a precarious position that reflects their struggles.

As Everton prepares for their FA Cup third-round clash, the outcome could be pivotal for Dyche's future. While a win might not completely ease the pressure, a lackluster performance could spell the end of his tenure.

The club's prolonged trophy drought, stretching back to their FA Cup victory in 1995, remains a persistent sore point for fans each January.

Everton's recent FA Cup performances have also been uninspiring, with just one win in their last five matches. They have suffered heavy losses, including a 2022 defeat to Crystal Palace, and early exits at the hands of Manchester United and Luton Town in subsequent seasons.

However, the Toffees have historically performed well against lower-league opposition, winning fourteen of their last fifteen encounters at this level in the competition.

When and Where

The Everton vs Peterborough match will be played at the Goodison Park, Liverpool on January 9, Thursday, at 7:45 PM BST/ 2:45 PM ET/ 11:45 AM PT and 1:15 AM IST (Friday).

