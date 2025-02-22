Everton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will be desperate to get back to winning form when they take on Everton at Goodison Park this Saturday. The 2024/25 Premier League season resumes this week with Gameweek 26, beginning with Leicester City vs. Brentford on Friday night. Everton and Man United will then face off on Saturday, with both sides aiming to secure all three points.

Since replacing Sean Dyche at Goodison Park, David Moyes has turned things around at Everton. As the historic stadium prepares to host its final games for the Merseyside club, the Toffees have been delivering memorable performances. Moyes has suffered just two losses since returning, with one in the FA Cup.

Manchester Desperate for a Win

Everton's most recent win came against Crystal Palace last weekend. Meanwhile, Manchester United have struggled to find stability under Ruben Amorim's management. The Red Devils have secured only a few Premier League wins under the Portuguese coach, with their most recent disappointment being a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in North London last weekend.

That loss pushed Manchester United down to 15th place in the table. In contrast, the previous meeting between these two teams was one of Amorim's rare league successes, as Manchester United dominated Everton with a 4-0 win in December.

Moyes has received some encouraging news regarding his squad ahead of Everton's upcoming match. However, the manager will still be without up to eight first-team players when his side faces Manchester United on Saturday.

Similar to his Everton counterpart, Ruben Amorim has received some encouraging updates regarding team selection ahead of Manchester United's trip to Goodison Park. However, the manager could still be missing up to 11 first-team players on Saturday.

Leny Yoro (illness), Manuel Ugarte (knock), and Christian Eriksen (illness) are hopeful of making their return this weekend.

