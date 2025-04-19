Everton vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Everton are set to host Manchester City at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, with both teams desperate to turn things around and score big wins. Everton have emerged at a tough side to beat since David Moyes took charge, and they will be looking to continue their solid form Manchester City.

The Toffees have managed to win only one match in their last six Premier League games but they have also suffered only one loss during that stretch and will be pose a solid challenge. However, Everton doesn't have much to boast about their past record against Manchester City, raising questions about whether they can hold their own this time.

Manchester City in Control

Manchester City, on the other hand, are desperate to ensure a place in the UEFA Champions League qualification and will be under immense pressure to avoid losing single point in this all-important encounter.

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, have an impressive record at Goodison Park. They have won their last eight away matches against Everton and have also remained unbeaten in their last six encounters with the Toffees.

On paper, Manchester City is a far superior team, boasting a strong lineup and will go into the match as the clear favorites and will expect to come back with a positive result.

Manchester City are coming into this match against Everton on the back of three solid wins and two draws in their last six Premier League matches. It now needs to be seen if they can clinch all three points against a resilient Everton side.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City will be played at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, on Saturday, April 19, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.