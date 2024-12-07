Everton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Everton may not be a strong contender on paper against Liverpool but it will look to pull off an upset in what will be the final Merseyside Premier League derby at Goodison Park. The Toffees will leave their home of 13 years to move into their new 52,000-seat Bramley-Moore Dock stadium at the end of the season.

While the club's fans hope the new stadium marks the start of a successful era after years of struggle, the new venue may find it challenging to replicate the intense atmosphere of derby day at Goodison Park. Here's a closer look at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Liverpool Has the Advantage

Just under 40,000 fans will witness the 245th meeting between the two rivals on Saturday afternoon, but the noise will feel like much more as Sean Dyche's side looks to topple the league leaders and create a memorable moment for the blue side of the city.

The first Mersey derby at Goodison Park in October 1894 ended with a 3-0 victory for Everton, and while such a result may seem unlikely given Liverpool's current form at the top of the table, anything can happen in a derby.

That said, Liverpool has had the upper hand in recent years, winning most encounters with Everton, losing just three of the last 14 derbies. However, it's worth noting that the last time Liverpool made the short trip across Stanley Park, the result was costly.

It will be intriguing to see if Everton can secure another positive result. The last time these two teams faced off in April, Everton claimed a 2-0 victory at home.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool will be played at Goodison Park, Liverpool, on Saturday, December 7, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.