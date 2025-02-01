Everton vs Leicester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Everton and Leicester City are set to clash in a crucial relegation battle at Goodison Park on Saturday, with both teams desperately looking for points for points in the Premier League. The 2024/25 Premier League season resumes this week with Gameweek 24.

The latest round of matches begins with Nottingham Forest taking on Brighton & Hove Albion at City Ground, followed by four simultaneous fixtures, including Everton's showdown with Leicester City. For Everton, instability has been a recurring problem for the past few years, and this season has been no different. Amid ongoing takeover talks, Sean Dyche's future was uncertain before David Moyes returned for a second spell in charge.

Big Match for Both Teams

Although his tenure started with a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, he quickly turned things around with surprise victories over Tottenham and Brighton & Hove Albion. Leicester City have also undergone managerial changes, with Steve Cooper's stint at King Power Stadium ending prematurely.

Ruud van Nistelrooy initially enjoyed a strong start after replacing Cooper but then endured a lengthy winless streak. However, his team climbed out of the relegation zone with a stunning victory over Tottenham last weekend.

In their previous meeting, Leicester City fought back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Everton, with Stephy Mavididi netting the equalizer.

David Moyes faces fresh injury setbacks as he prepares for Everton's upcoming clash. The manager will be without seven key first-team players when his side takes on Leicester City on Saturday.

Orel Mangala (knee) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) are the latest casualties, having sustained long-term injuries in last weekend's match against Brighton & Hove Albion. They join Seamus Coleman (calf), Tim Iroegbunam (foot), Dwight McNeil (knee), Armando Broja (Achilles), and Youssef Chermiti (hamstring) on the absentee list.

Unlike his Everton counterpart, Ruud van Nistelrooy has received encouraging news regarding his squad ahead of Leicester City's trip to Goodison Park. The Foxes' manager will have to cope with the absence of four first-team players on Saturday.

Mads Hermansen has returned to training following his recovery from a groin issue and could be available for selection against Everton. However, Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (knee) remain unavailable for this fixture.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Everton and Leicester City will be played at the Goodison Park, Liverpool, on Saturday, February 1, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Everton vs Leicester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Everton vs Leicester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Leicester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Everton vs Leicester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Everton vs Leicester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.