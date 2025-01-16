Everton vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Everton will host Aston Villa at Goodison Park on Wednesday in a desperate bid to recover from their recent poor form. The Toffees have lost two consecutive Premier League matches and are without a win in their last five games leading up to the clash with Aston Villa. Currently sitting 16th in the table, Everton is at significant risk of going down this season.

David Moyes has made his return to the manager's role after a 12-year absence, replacing Sean Dyche. Everton must secure their Premier League status and start earning points. It will be interesting to see if they can manage a positive result against Aston Villa at home.

Aston Villa Will Try to Dominate

On the other hand, Aston Villa are currently in eighth place and will be eager to secure European qualification for next season. To achieve that, they need to find more consistency in their performances. The visitors have only earned three points from their last six league games.

Everton enjoyed a four-match unbeaten streak in early December, but the last three were draws, and the Toffees decided to part ways with Sean Dyche after losses to Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth left them on a five-match winless run, just two points above the relegation zone.

Aston Villa won against Leicester City in their last match and will be optimistic about continuing their success story, having spent much of the fall near the bottom of the Premier League—an unusual position for the club under Unai Emery.

With the return of UEFA Champions League action on the horizon, Emery will be keen to collect three points at Goodison Park, which is expected to be full of energy and passion. It remains to be seen if Villa can add to Everton's woes and secure a positive result away from home.

