Everse Capital launches $30M fund dedicated to blockchain gaming, metaverse and Web 3.0

All things cryptocurrency are booming, from decentralized finance (DeFi) to nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to the Metaverse. In fact, from startups launching to globally recognized brands joining the metaverse space, the total addressable market is projected to grow to over $1.5 trillion by the end of 2030. Due to its meteoric rise in popularity this year, there is no shortage of capital funding for blockchain entrepreneurs looking to build the next big project in the space.

However, the crypto industry remains a challenge to navigate because of its infinite variables that can potentially make or break an early-stage startup, such as tokenomics, the strength of a grassroots community, and legal complexities.

More than just capital deployment

The Everse Capital team believes that obtaining funding, even in large amounts, is simply not sufficient for success for crypto-startup founders. They have to understand how all of the puzzle pieces fit together when launching a project to build and grow traction within the crypto community.

That is why Everse Capital has launched a $30 million fund dedicated to committing a full suite of resources to entrepreneurs and founders working on growing Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. To date, Everse Capital has invested in over 200 early-stage startups contributing to the Web 3.0 space in various specialties, such as NFTs, play-to-earn gaming, GameFi, metaverses, and more.

Over the years, Everse Capital has gained its edge in the market because of its hands-on approach when working with founders. The firm doesn't just deploy capital but proactively incubates early-stage companies from ideation to complete go-to-market success.

A wide-ranging portfolio with 200+ companies

Everse Capital's impressive portfolio of investments in reputed projects such as Star Atlas, AlienWorlds, Coin98, Defi Land, Cryowar, Realy, Wilder World, Holoride, Star Sharks, DeHorizon, Bit Country, and Chumbi Valley, among others, has persuaded crypto entrepreneurs that Everse Capital is more than just a fund, and they are partners on the journey.

Additionally, Everse Capital has rapidly grown into a desirable investing partner for its portfolio companies because of its proven ability to accelerate community traction, such as garnering over 87 million impressions per month from its own in-house assets on platforms such as Twitter and Telegram. Furthermore, the firm's network of growing influencers and media partners adds about a further 350 million impressions per month.

Everse Capital's unique advantage in attracting eyeballs is a strong selling point for most projects that are looking for significant community growth. For example, with the meteoric rise in popularity this year of blockchain gaming, the firm helped several of its top projects achieve in excess of 500,000 in community expansion and in reaching global markets.

The Everse Capital team believes the world of Web 3.0 still has plenty of room to grow and looks forward to seeing their firm's thesis play out with the industry's anticipated exponential growth in the coming years