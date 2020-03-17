The Euro 2020 has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis, as per an announcement by the Norwegian Football Association reported by The Guardian.

The Norwegian FA posted on Twitter that the European football board decided that the tournament should be postponed and take place next year.

Euro 2020 postponed

The tournament which was supposed to start this year from June 12 to July 12 across 12 countries which included England, Scotland, Italy suffered due to the latest outbreak of the novel virus which originated from China. The postponement of the event was expected as UEFA had cancelled all the hotel bookings done in Copenhagen last week which was one of the host cities.

This may give time for the domestic leagues and the club tournaments to take place if the situation permits this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a major stir around the world in recent times as it has infected more than 180,000 people around the world claiming the lives of over 7,000. The epicentre of the virus as per WHO has shifted to Europe, so it was pretty much unlikely for the event to happen.