Eunice Wong's astute fintech skills and knowledge garners her great headlines

She has risen to the top as a momentum trader and has become a pioneer in the crypto-led revolution.

Among the many industries that have risen to the top, no one can deny how the fintech space has seen some of the world's greatest revolutions. It has become essential to throw more light on the factors that might have helped the industry gain massive momentum and success. Of course, technological advances and developments are one reason, but how can we not mention youngsters stepping into the industry and changing the face of the same with their modern-day outlook, knowledge, and skills in trading, investing, and the like. Eunice D. Wong amazed people with her abilities and broke norms, acing the crypto game in an industry where several male professionals are already quite celebrated.

"A few years ago, if you had asked me about this, I wouldn't have shown the confidence to make it huge in the Defi space, but today I find my peace and joy from the industry, for I know my knowledge that I share through my social media is sought by many, and they trust me for what I do and say, which has what doubled my confidence and helped me keep walking my path," says Eunice Wong, who proudly serves as the Director at Unicorn Venture Capital, which is consistently growing as a venture capital firm, doing seed, series A funding investments in various sectors. The Sydney talent, who now resides in Dubai, has shown her skills in everything financial, right from NFTs, cryptocurrency, blockchain, and the like. It won't be wrong to say that Eunice Wong has astounded people with her successes in the industry, which has earned her enormous followers on Twitter and Instagram.

With her EuniDao, which started as a meme, today quickly has become a community demand. It is trending the new wave of decentralizing and the relation between content creator and community using NFTs as a membership pass for giving people access to unique benefits. In a brief span, Eunice Wong has created a special place for herself in the Defi world and attracted the attention of many worldwide. Please find out more about her through Instagram @euniwong.