EUBC Congress Welcomes Address from IBA President Umar Kremlev

The European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) Congress held its Extraordinary meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, where President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), Umar Kremlev, delivered a warm welcome address to the delegates in attendance. The Congress, which saw the participation of representatives from 34 European countries, unanimously decided to amend the EUBC constitution and discussed various crucial topics, including the introduction of a Code of Conduct.

President Kremlev expressed his gratitude to the delegates for their valuable contributions and dedication to the sport of boxing. He emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration in advancing the interests of boxers and coaches. Reflecting on his own humble beginnings in the sport, Kremlev highlighted the need to provide young boxers with the necessary support, equipment, and opportunities for growth. He spoke passionately about his ongoing efforts to distribute boxing gear and foster upward mobility for aspiring athletes.

Addressing the issue of boxing's place in the Olympics, President Kremlev expressed his delight that boxing retains its spot in the Olympic program. He expressed confidence in the IBA's ability to regain recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and reaffirmed boxing's significance as a sport driven by the skill and dedication of its athletes. President Kremlev, while acknowledging the IOC's decision to suspend the IBA in 2019 due to financial mismanagement, stressed the IBA's commitment to maintaining its values, constitution, and independence, ensuring that boxing remains free from political interference.

During the Congress, the establishment of a new EUBC office in Monaco, Monte Carlo was announced, with the inauguration scheduled for September of this year. Additionally, President Kremlev proposed the creation of a European Boxing Cup with a generous prize fund of $1 million. In a demonstration of the IBA's commitment to supporting national federations, it was announced that financial assistance to the federations would be increased to $100,000 USD per year, with an initial allocation of $50,000 USD.

President Kremlev emphasized the need to prioritize the well-being and fair compensation of boxers, recognizing their unwavering dedication to the sport. He called for the continuous elevation of standards within boxing and stressed the importance of unity in overcoming challenges. President Kremlev concluded his address by reaffirming his commitment to advocating for the values of the sport and providing fair opportunities to young athletes through boxing.

About the International Boxing Association (IBA):

Established in 1946, the International Boxing Association (IBA) serves as the global governing body for the sport of boxing. With a mission to promote, support, develop, and unite the sport worldwide, the IBA prioritizes an athlete-first approach and is dedicated to the growth and success of boxing on a global scale.