The countries of the European Union that are using mobile apps for containing the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 must make sure that such kind of apps comply with the privacy rule of the bloc's and avoid the usage of personalised location data, the executive Commission of the bloc stated on Thursday.

EU concerned about the security of Coronavirus tracking apps

The recommendations are part of a unified European approach on using technology to combat COVID-19 and come after several EU countries rolled out a variety of apps, triggering criticism from data privacy activists.

The deadly novel virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 120,000 people globally and infecting over two million people. The virus outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO and the US is the worst affected country due to the outbreak.

