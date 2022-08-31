Ethereum price could hit $3000 after it merger with Beacon in October, according to experts. On September 22, the merger between the Ethereum Blockchain and Beacon Chain is expected to take place.

The merger will see the Ethereum Blockchain adopt the Proof of Stake mechanism instead of the Proof of Work.

Drop In The Computational Energy Miners

This move will see a massive drop in the computational energy miners need to mine Ethereum. That will cause less harm to the environment and quell some of the criticisms of cryptocurrencies, according to Analytics Insight.

The price of Ethereum to approach $3,000 by the end of 2023. By the end of 2024 and 2025, analysts expect the price to be double and triple, respectively, according to the expert.

Tamadoge Combines Metaverse Features With Real Token Utilization

Tamadoge, which is the pioneer meme coin, combines metaverse features with real token utilization, a Non-fungible token (NFT) store, and Play-to-Earn features. With the Play-to-Earn mechanism, Tamaverse rewards active players with TAMA tokens, according to the report.

Players can earn Dogepoints for every gaming or battle session. They can also feature in the monthly global rankings. Some top players who will have the most points at the end of the month will be rewarded with TAMA token rewards.

TAMA tokens' trade volume plays a key role in the process, as the prize pool depends on the tokens' trade volume for that month. Approximately 65% of the used TAMA tokens are sent to the prize pool by the developing team. The most successful players share the prize at the end of the game.

Tamadoge, which is a new startup, is thriving in the crypto market where a large number of tokens and coins have either fallen drastically or collapsed in the recent fall.

Currently, TAMA tokens are in the pre-sale phase. By the end of the 4th quarter of this year, the pre-phase sale will end, meaning normal investors will be able to buy it then. The tokens value will rise significantly after it's launched in the crypto market.

