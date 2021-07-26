Ethereum Price Prediction: Experts Say Time to Buy ETH is Now as it's Poised to Grow Exponentially

Ethereum is the second best cryptocurrency to invest other than Bitcoin. Its growth would be the next big thing to watch out for in the market and its current price is only a step on the springboard that would shoot up to a new high in the coming years.

Goldman Sachs, in a leaked report, had also suggested that ETH would overtake Bitcoin few years down the line making it the leading crypto rewarding investors who hold on to the long term.

Steve Ehrlich, the CEO and co-founder of Voyager Digital, predicted that Ethereum would keep growing and growing and touch new heights almost every year with no looking back and said the coin has long term value.

''There is significant long term value of Ethereum as its use-cases include banking, real estate, finance, collectibles and more. Given its increasing functionality, Ethereum will continue to grow exponentially and has promising upsides in the next two to five years,'' he told the Express.co.uk.

Ehrlich isn't the only financial expert who is bullish on ETH. A cryptocurrency experts panel also predicted that the price of ETH could surge more than 150% from its current value and reach near $4,600 by the end of 2022. The panel also predicted that Ethereum would be worth $17,800 by December 2025.

''ETH, the native token on the Ethereum blockchain, has seen a 10 percent increase this week. This stemmed from excitement in the whole crypto market around the bitcoin remote even on Wednesday,'' said Grant Whitlock, head of trading at UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock to Express.uk. He also added that ETH's ''fundamentals'' are ''very strong,'' and predicted it could reach a billion dollar market cap in the next five years.

Ethereum has attracted traditional and serious investors just like Bitcoin and plays an important role in the financial sector that is serious in delivering good returns. Its founder Vitalik Buterin is also known in the investment community as someone who can solve problems quickly and guide its capital to greener pastures.

ETH at the time of publishing was trading at $2,347 and is up +9.62 in the days trade.