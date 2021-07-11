Escape from Mogadishu is a highly anticipated South Korean action film to be released this summer. It stars The Great Battle actor Jo In Sung, Another Child star Kim Yun Seok, and Innocence actor Heo Joon Ho. The movie will hit the big screens of South Korea on July 28, and it will release in Singapore on August 12.

In the war movie, In Sung will portray counselor Kang Dae Jin, who works at the South Korean embassy in Somalia. Cast members Kim Yun Seok as Heo Joon Ho will appear in the film as South Korean and North Korean ambassadors in Somalia. Actor Koo Kyo Hwan will also appear in the movie as a diplomat working at the North Korean embassy.

New Poster of Escape from Mogadishu is Out

The film revolves around the various challenges faced by the North Korean and South Korean embassy workers who are stranded due to the Somali Civil War. It is directed by Ryu Seung Wan of the Veteran fame.

The production team of this upcoming South Korean action film has released a new poster, and it features the struggles of its central characters. The promotional image has a map of Somalia in the backdrop with individual photos of its lead actors. It shows portrays the various challenges faced by them as they try to escape from the city of Mogadishu.

The filming took place in Morocco because Somalia is dangerous and unstable, according to director Seung Wan. Another reason for selecting this Northern African Country for shooting is that it is known to be a double for Somalia, he said.

Here is Why Escape from Mogadishu is a Must Watch

Director Seung Wan then explained why this action film is a must-watch through an online press conference earlier this month. He said the life-and-death situation in this movie is fascinating, and it will keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

Meanwhile, cast member Yoo Seok said the script is brilliant, and the viewers will enjoy the series of events taking place in the movie. Every character in the film will have different goals and purposes as they try to escape from Mogadishu.

Watch the Trailer of Escape from Mogadishu Below:

Escape from Mogadishu will premiere on July 28.