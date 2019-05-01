Earlier this week, Google suspended the Chinese developer – Do Global, which was reported to committing the Ad click fraud by automatically clicking on ads on behalf of users, according to BuzzFeed News. The Search giant removed nearly 50 apps of the developer, which were registered under Do Global and under some other generic names like "Pic Tools Group" and "Photo Artist Studio". Now, renowned file managing app – ES File Explorer – seems to face the wrath of Google. The search giant has unlisted the ES File Explorer from the Play Store.

ES File Explorer is a well-known and longest running file manager, though its popularity has declined as it passed from one developer to another. Recently, it is uploaded under the name of 'ES Global' on the Play Store, though the app is actually owned by 'Du Global'. As LinkedIn confirms, Du is a subdivision of DO Global, which is caught in the Ad click fraud scandal.

A few years back, ES File Explorer was listed among the best file manager apps for Android. But since it sold to the third party and stayed in news for bad causes – unwanted charging screen, an unwavering stream of ads, and an unsettling vulnerability allowing others to steal your files by being on the same network - many users switched to alternative apps like Solid Explorer or Files by Google.

DO Global had round 100 apps on the Play Store and had a total of 600 million installs. Last year, in a similar course of action, 8 apps from Cheetah Mobile and its subsidiary Kika were removed by Google due to similar ad fraud. Google asked the developer to resubmit its apps with an improved version.

QuickPic, one of these notorious apps owned by Cheetah Mobile, has now been listed on Play Store again. In a statement, the company said to Android Police that QuickPic was not removed due to click fraud. Same way, Google can ask DU Global to resubmit its apps and ES File Explorer might return with changes in future. Until then, if you are using ES File Explorer, then you should uninstall it and should wait for an improved version or use an alternate app.

Moreover, Do Global has also released its official statement regarding the recent scandal. The company has claimed to do an internal investigation and has apologized for irregularities in some of their products.