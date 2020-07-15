Erika Del Toro is a big influence and motivational speaker in the Latina community. Toro managed to create amazing opportunities for herself and her PHP Agency and built her own empire, which has now made her a millionaire.

She pours so much belief in so many people's lives, and always states when you pay people's bills, yours are paid on its own. Del Toro describes herself as a self-made millionaire, a life insurance agent, and one of the first Latinas to cross a million in income as an agent. Erika is also the co-owner of PHP agency alongside her siblings.

Moving to the U.S was the first part of Erika's journey, as she always knew that she was going to make things happen for herself. Her gut instinct always reassured her, and she was focused on being an entrepreneur and making a name for herself.

She plunged into real estate after many people advised her to read self-development and entrepreneurship.