Erik Saetre Shapes Archer Aviation's State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility

For years, manufacturing facilities have been thought of as drab structures, which while they create beautiful pieces of technology, do not themselves inspire. At Archer Aviation, they look to set a different standard, one that marks the way of the future by igniting the flames of imagination. From their soon to be launched Electric powered-lift aircraft Midnight, to their unique Sea Portal all the way down to their state of the art manufacturing facility.

Located in Covington Georgia, the facility is set to finish construction by the end of the year. Leading the design of the facility for Archer is Norwegian born Erik Saetre, an innovative designer who has worked for companies such as General Motors, Porsche, Land Rover and Balenciagia. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and striking modern aesthetics, Saetre has played a key role in shaping Archer's identity—contributing to the Midnight aircraft, the Sea Portal mobility hub, and now the facility's exterior design.

Tasked with infusing warmth and character into this cutting-edge manufacturing facility, the designer began by creating initial conceptual sketches. These evolved into detailed 3D renderings, enabling the team to assess and strategically enhance key areas of the structure to align with the vision of a dynamic and inviting workspace. "Due to the efficiency, programming and layout requirements for manufacturing, the front facade became our canvas for expression," says Saetre.

One of the first ways the designer chose to add texture to the facility was by using wood, giving it a natural and warm feel. Thanks to Archer's dedication to sustainable practice, the lumber used was sourced from the original plot of land. "Incorporating wood into the design fosters a seamless connection between the built environment and the surrounding natural landscape",

Saetre believes integrating his creations into their surroundings helps to honor the natural ecosystem.

"Integrating wood into the entrance design introduced a sculpted, organic element that enhances its welcoming and calming ambiance," says Saetre who has focused intently on the atmosphere of the facility. "We chose to utilize wooden louvers which allows for sunlight to filter in and illuminate the interior within," details the Norwegian senior designer. "The layering of the light is meant to create an almost tactile experience, adding warmth and rhythm to the space," listening to Saetre describe the facility makes you almost want to work there yourself.

Turning a manufacturing facility into a warm welcoming haven is certainly no small task, but it is perfectly in line with the designer's philosophy. With his work on both Midnight and Archer's mobile Sea Portal, it is clear to see that the designer puts people first. Each space is created for the user to thoroughly enjoy their experience, be that waiting to fly, the actual flight, or for those that are tasked with manufacturing the very vehicles that will shape the future of aeronautics.

These nuanced details create a striking contrast to the concrete foundation. While most factories present as imposing gray monoliths, Archer's design embraces a modern aesthetic. The façade features a refined, understated Archer logo, neatly embossed into the poured concrete, adding a subtle yet distinctive touch.

"The aircraft takes center stage in the design, prominently positioned at the 60/40 mark and dramatically set within a reflective pool of water," explains Saetre. "This arrangement creates a sense of depth and motion, enhancing the aircraft's presence." The reflective platform serves as a dynamic framing device for the Midnight vehicles, bringing them to life even during the manufacturing process and infusing each aircraft with a distinctive character.

The primary goal of the facility is to produce a fleet of eVTOL vehicles poised to revolutionize the future of transportation. According to Archer Aviation, the site is projected to manufacture up to 2,300 aircraft and generate over 1,000 jobs for the American workforce. While the company establishes its vertiport infrastructure, production of the Midnight aircraft will begin at a measured pace. Archer stands ahead in the eVTOL market with significant progress toward FAA clearance, positioning them to scale operations rapidly once mass production approval is secured.

With designer Erik Saetre's expertise, Archer Aviation is poised to redefine transportation as we know it. Their approach is multifaceted, blending innovation with carefully considered details that resonate with the end user. While we eagerly anticipate the facility coming to life and producing the vehicles of the future, we also recognize the thoughtful design work invested at every stage. It is thanks to individuals like Erik Saetre that the future looks so bright.

For a more technical breakdown of the manufacturing facility you can read a synopsis on their website.