The sizzling siren Erica Fett is taking away the boredom of her followers during the coronavirus lockdown period with her hot and sultry pictures. The cosplay model and Instagram sensation just posted a series of pictures flaunting her new pink bikini with ample cleavage and her fans didn't miss a second to press the heart button.

''New bikini which photo is your fave?! (I'm definitely in need some Vitamin D) Link in bio for more pics in bikinis,'' she captioned the picture. Several of them commented their favourite picture from the series and also praised her beauty and figure. A user commented, ''Hot pink is SO your colour!! Hmmm..decisions decisions, photo 2? You babe.''

Instagram, Twitter followers

Fett is one among a few models on Instagram who really cares about her followers and replies to almost all comments and messages. No wonder with all the love she showers on them, she's boasting of 2.3 million followers on Instagram and nearly half a million followers on Twitter. Several of her fans call her 'down to earth' and a glamour model that truly cares.

The model is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible curves and figure. Recently, she posted a topless picture of herself, wearing nothing but a pair of orange lace underwear. The image has been liked over 43,000 times since it was posted and the comments only keep flowing in.

Fett's 2020 calendar flew off the shelves

Towards the end of 2019, Fett announced she was releasing her own 2020 calendar and would pose either topless or in lingerie on all the pages. The calendar seemed to fly off the shelves as soon as she placed it for sale on her website and had to get it reprinted for other fans.

The coronavirus pandemic is haunting the entire world as 685,055 cases have been confirmed positive and 32,182 people have lost their lives as on March 29. Governments around the world have closed their borders and announced lockdowns to curb the spread of the pandemic.