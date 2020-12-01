The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has shut down the newly-launched studio in Lavington owned by Kenyan stand-up comedian Eric Omondi, who was recently voted one of the top 10 Africa's funniest Men.

Days after the comedian launched Erio Omondi Studios, the NMS issued the notice to him for allegedly launching the studios at the residential area. It has ordered him to vacate the premises. The 35-year old has shared a long post on his Instagram along with a video questioning why other business operations were allowed in this area.

"We woke up today at Big Tyme Entertainment to this 'Illegal NMS, Site closed on 30/11/2020. They are saying we are not supposed to have a business in this area, while we have Coke Studios here, we have Azam TV, three schools here, offices but they are saying we are not supposed to have a business here because it's a residential area. But there are more offices than residence here" Eric Omondi said in the video.

He also showcased the other major offices that are located in his area. The comedian stated that he would not leave the place until other offices in the areas are shut while alleging a woman to be behind this notice.

Eric Omondi wrote, "First and foremost we are not going anywhere, we will be here for a VEEEEEERY LONG TIME. Vijana wakilala wanahukumiwa, Wakiiba wanauliwa, wakiamka kufanya kazi ma Cartels wanawaziba...But this time they have touched a Live wire and they will BURN!!! They are playing with the wrong person. So am told there is a woman whom I have never met who is responsible for all this.

I don't know her but am told she even came to my studios during my launch. I dont know who has paid her but I want to tell her am giving her 24 hours to come clean this gate and send me a written APOLOGY. We have already recieved soo many requests from young people who we are already planning to do Audios and Videos for free to just support them. So they say that this place is only meant for residentials but clearly from this video you can see there are more businesses than residents. WE SEEM TO BE A THREAT TO SOMEONE I DONT KNOW WHO. BUT MY MESSAGE IS CLEAR "HATUTOKI N'GOOO" Mkitaka mjinyonge. [sic]