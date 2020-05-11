Global speaker and coach, Eric Feng, makes history as one of the youngest Singaporeans to be awarded the coveted certified speaking professional

Eric Feng grew from being a shy individual to become one of the most sought-after speakers in the world. Eric's feat has been crowned by one of the most prestigious recognitions in the public speaking industry as a certified speaking professional. Eric Feng's achievement is particularly phenomenal as remains one of the youngest Singaporeans to reach this height.

The Certified Speaking Professional designation was established in 1980 as a measure of professional platform skill in the speaking industry internationally. Conferred by the National Speakers Association (NSA), the designation certifies that a speaker as a speaking professional with a proven track record for understanding and delivering value from the platform. Due to the relatively strict criteria, it has been dubbed suitable for only the top 6% of global speaking fraternity. Consequently, it is the dream of every speaker to have the letters CSP following their name. However, history has revealed that only a few distinguished speakers will rise to that level. As of 2012, the world only had approximately 450 CSP(s), representing about 12% of the membership of the National Speakers Association and less than 10% of the membership of the International Federation for Professional Speakers.

Some of the criteria include maintaining membership in NSA and subscribing to its Code of Professional Ethics, serving a minimum of 100 different clients within 5 years, and presenting a minimum of 250 professional speaking engagements with this same 5-year period.

Eric's rise to prominence over the years has been attributed to his desire to see other people succeed in their respective fields. The passionate teacher was able to fight off doubts and denials from his potential clients in the early days of his speaking/coaching career. Thanks to the support of the likes Ron Kaufman, Eric saw his potentials and used social media, Facebook, in particular, to live his dreams.

Over the years, His speaking career has grown in leaps and bounds over the years and has become the choice of students who intend to propel their careers to greater heights.

Eric also has a business where he teaches businesses and individuals to leverage the internet, particularly social media to propel their career or brand as the case may be. Eric has consistently churned out students that have become an advocate to his brand, following across social media, and anywhere he goes to deliver speeches.

Eric Feng will continue to be a major figure in the speaking industry and the CSP is only a reiteration of this fact.