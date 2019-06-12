In line with the Real Estate Industry Transformation Map (ITM) vision of equipping a professional, productive and technology-enabled workforce and agent-network, leading real estate agency ERA Realty Network (ERA) is proactively boosting its overall capabilities in research and consultancy services by upskilling its approach towards data-driven methodologies and identifying key hires that specialise in identifying and analysing data and major trends shaping the different segments of the property market.

Most recently, ERA has appointed Nicholas Mak as its Head of Research and Consultancy as part of its continued transformation aimed at helping its customers, agents and stakeholders in Singapore and Asia Pacific region to thrive in an increasingly competitive market and transforming their role from a salesperson to a trusted advisor.

Nicholas was previously heading the Research and Consultancy Department at the ZACD Group where he led a team that produces market research reports and consultancy services such as feasibility studies for land acquisitions and property developments. Nicholas brings more than 22 years of experience in the areas of real estate research, consultancy, and business development in Singapore and Asia. He has provided real estate advisory services to the Singapore Government, real estate funds, developers, and financial institutions.

"I'm excited to work with the ERA's team of market experts and real estate veterans in a growing organisation that is constantly innovating and evolving. I am certain that we can provide leading data-driven research analysis and consultancy services to meet the rising demands of our clients, agents and stakeholders," said Nicholas Mak, ERA Head of Research and Consultancy.

"The key to providing cutting-edge analysis is by understanding the key drivers of change and the implications of this change. Nicholas has been identified by ERA as the ideal candidate to lead this team as he has proven himself in this industry over a span of 22 years. He will be looking to integrate qualitative and quantitative research to uncover insights, trends and analysis; allowing us to produce meaningful solutions and impactful foresight in our strategy formulation," said Jack Chua, ERA Chief Executive Officer.

The "new-look" expanded department will focus on producing regular property research reports covering the key trends in the residential and business real estate markets, as well as evaluation of the new and evolving public policies.

With the expansion, financial analysts, investors, and shareholders of APAC Realty will also benefit from the insightful research papers published on its APAC corporate website (http://www.apacrealty.com.sg) to help them make informed decisions.

Current ERA initiatives that are supported by ERA Research and Consultancy

Data-driven Seminars

1. Ultimate Market Intelligence Seminars – Up to date seminars to equip its agents and clients with a competitive advantage through insider information and intelligence. The latest market updates and outlook will be curated meticulously through research and analysis.

2. Ultimate Consumer Seminars – Capitalising on key real estate insights and analysis, these consumer-focused seminars provide clients and investors with the latest information and tips on projects. Seminars will also share the latest hotspots or key projects worth investing in.

ERA Research Reports

1. Monthly Private Residential Market Summary – Monthly overview of the Singapore residential property market.

2. Singapore Residential Property Report – Quarterly reports on the Singapore housing market trends such as price, rental, supply and demand.

Additional Initiatives

1. Fee-based real estate consultancy services such as feasibility studies, portfolio analyses, market studies, etc. for individuals and businesses.

2. Equipping ERA project marketing with data-driven sales and marketing strategies.

3. Raising the competency level of ERA salespersons with up-to-date professional insights and market analyses.

Future initiatives will be shared in subsequent announcements.