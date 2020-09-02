The environment minister of Mexico has given his resignation for health reasons and is going to be replaced by the welfare minister, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated on Wednesday following a cabinet dispute over the herbicide glyphosate.

The Environment Minister Victor Manuel Toledo in the last week withdrew from his position as he cited poor health and stress as the reason, Lopez Obrador mentioned.

Environment Minister of Mexico Gives Resignation

Lopez Obrador said Toledo's decision to leave pre-dated the fight over glyphosate. Toledo, a strong critic of glyphosate, had criticized the government for internal contradictions over its use in a leaked audio recording.

"We're not all made to stand up to pressure," Lopez Obrador told his daily news conference on Wednesday. "He is a first-rate guy." Welfare Minister Maria Luisa Albores will take Toledo's post and be replaced by her deputy minister, Javier May.

