An entrepreneur who is empowering lives, Gary McSween

Gary McSween is a leading entrepreneur. Gary has been a leadership coach at iBelieveVentures. Gary loves impacting others, helping them to see that anything is possible through the "POWER OF BELIEVING."

Gary's goal this year is to impact 20 thousand families through my current opportunity. Teaching people how to become digital entrepreneurs.

Gary's secret to success

"Make your goals very clear. Then find a coach and mentor who has won in the same field you want to win in. LISTEN to EXACTLY what they say to you to do. DO IT UNTIL YOU WIN. Success is also 90 - 99% mental and 1 - 10 % Skill. If you don't win the battle in the mind you will not win in the physical. Success in all you do happens in the mind first." Gary advises.

Here is how Gary came over his hurdles

Despite his success now, the path has not always been easy for Gary. His biggest challenge was self-belief, he never understood the power of believing. It was his experience and mentorship that helped him gain confidence in understanding the process of believing. Now Gary is making it his mission to empower people to find that belief in themselves.

"My biggest challenge is doubt and unbelief. Believing that you can do it, once you believe you can do it and it's the right vehicle anything is possible. Success is a moving target. Success for me is not the destination but is the path to the destination. There are so many people my age with less education who are having the massive success that most in the corporate world would not earn or even think about." Gary explains.

Gary's vision

Gary is continuing to focus on his business as well as expand to some new things. As a family man with two kids, Gary hopes to help families as his next project. He is hoping to change their lives over two years to give them a better life.

"As a phenomenal father of 2 and husband of TalithaMcSween, my mission is to impact the lives of 100,000 families positively in the next 2 years. I'm a young man with a big heart. I care about seeing others win big time." Gary exclaims.