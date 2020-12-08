Entrepreneur Saeed Khalifa Mohammed Al Fuqaei of Shuraa Group - Success and Hard Work go hand in hand

Hard work is the key to success. This universally accepted mantra has been implemented by many successful people in the world over years. Hard work is not only to achieve our goals but also to satisfy our needs.

Saeed Khalifa Mohammed Al Fuqaei, chairman and founder of Shuraa Group who is at present a well-established businessman in Dubai has strived to work hard over the years to witness success.

Saeed has built an empire that provides expertise in company formation services, has been helping local as well as international entrepreneurs take their first steps since 2001.

For over a decade, Saeed went on to set his best foot forward without giving up on his dreams. To do something out of the box has always kept Saeed one step above industry contenders. He says, "All roads that lead to success have to pass through hard work boulevard at some point. Striving for success without hard work is like trying to harvest where you haven't planted".

In an earlier interview he said, "Ever since my young age, I have always had a keen interest in the global and local business environment. When exploring the difficulties companies face in establishing themselves in Dubai, I was inclined to open a company that would make things easier for entrepreneurs. I found that many gifted businessmen lacked knowledge when it comes to setting up their business entities in the UAE. I saw a strong opportunity in the market for a professional company that is well equipped in providing these services and that is how Shuraa Management & Consultancy was born. I wanted to offer simple yet specialized services to people wishing to start businesses in the UAE".