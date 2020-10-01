Mahir Khetwani is a young and dynamic entrepreneur from Mumbai who has paved his way to success owing to his excellent business skills.

The 29 years old is the director of Rosa Group, Thane a Construction entity, a pioneering developer of integrated master-planned communities. The Group has transformed the real estate sector in Thane.

Mahir started his career at the mere age of 23 who acquired knowledge of real estate and construction for three years by working under the guidance of his father before starting his own project.

Mahir Khetwani is currently one of the prominent players who has set a benchmark in the real estate and construction business by applying modern-day methods and techniques that led him to stand tall amongst his contemporaries.

Apart from being a magnificent entrepreneur, Mahir is even fond of automobiles. He has a wide range of premium cars right from Lamborghini Huracan to Rolls Royce Drophead coupe to Mercedes AMG G63.

The entrepreneur has worked hard for years and has built an empire where he deals with construction, sales, finance, and marketing with utmost excellence.

Mahir is soon planning to venture into the entertainment industry. Being an avid movie watch watcher has pushed him to try his hands into filmmaking and is currently working towards achieving his dream project.