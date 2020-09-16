A blend of creativity, style, originality, and aesthetic sensibilities is what a career in Fashion demands, and if you possess just the right mix, this highly glamorous industry awaits. Not only that, a passion for following fashion trends and being updated with the latest in clothing, accessories, and brands is also important to make it big.

Nakshrajsinh Sisodiya is one such personality who has built a fashion empire for himself at a mere age of 25. Presently, Nakshrajsinh Sisodiya is a proud owner of four fashion showrooms across Gujarat. These showrooms are called Krishna Selection (Mafatlal Family Shop) and are located in Mehsana, Patan, Palanpur (2) in North Gujarat (India).

Touted as a fashion icon, Nakshrajsinh possesses the exceptional creative talent, artistic skills, and a flair for designing. Over the years, Nakshrajsinh has built an impressive personality that has not only attracted a huge chunk of clientele but has also helped him establish his name in the fashion industry.

Nakshrajsinh understands the needs of his clients and creates attractive garments, apparel and accessories according to the current fashion trends and market conditions.

Coming from a lower-class family background didn't prove to be a hurdle for this young designer. He dedicatedly fought his way into the fashion industry and has paved his way to success.

The dynamic fashion icon is now looking forward to expanding his fashion business by opening Showrooms in all the cities across India. Besides this, he also undertakes assignments for Marriages and other fashion-related events too.