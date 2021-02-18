Adamm Miguest, known just as "Adamm," is a popular internet personality that rose to fame through his comedic videos on TikTok. He is also a successful entrepreneur who has made a name for himself with his creative approach, broader perspective and deep understanding of the internet world and trends.

Adamm started off his career as a photographer and videographer for popular influencers and by appearing on several American reality TV shows. But Adamm, being the visionary that he is, knew that the online influencer world would soon create more opportunities for him than television. As has seen many influencers he worked with use online platforms to promote their work, entertain people and build a career - Adamm thought he should do the same for himself.

Adamm was quite confident about how the influencer world would shape. So he made sure he got to understand the nitty-gritty of social media, digital marketing and how he could build a business. Adamm now runs a successful company called "Rapid Launch Media" that helps musicians connect with influencers. The company helps musicians from all around the world to get their music promoted by the influencers on their social media pages.

"Rapid Launch Media" started off as a side hustle for Adamm to earn money during the pandemic. But the response has been humongous and today, there are 3 full-time employees working for his company and they have done over $1 Million in revenue. With the growing number of subscribers to apps like TikTok and Instagram, the number of influencers are also increasing. As every influencer wants to provide very particular content to their followers, Adamm's company helps them to connect with the kind of artist they wish to collaborate with.

Apart from his successful business venture, his deep understanding of social media marketing and striking photography skills, Adamm's list of achievements is long. He has appeared on NBC's "Steve Harvey" Show, Fox's "Love Connection" and was a casting finalist for CBS's "Survivor."

Not to mention, he himself is one of the top Content Creators and influencers on the largest social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, etc. where he has amassed more than 1 Million followers across his social media platforms.