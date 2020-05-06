Fighting against all odds and overcoming her insecurities, here is Shruti Dahibavkar, co-owner, and CEO of Mumbai's Millennial PR and Digital who has started to love her new journey as an entrepreneur.

Shruti Dahibavkar is a 25-year-old Mumbai based female entrepreneur who holds a master's degree in entertainment media and advertising and has been working as an entertainment publicist since 2016 with wide expertise in image-making and PR strategies.

Public Relations being one of Shruti's favorite subjects while pursuing her graduation helped her in choosing her career path without any hesitation. After completing her graduation, the young lady was exposed to the real world where her 9-6 job was her new cool. Even after giving multiple interviews, Shruti couldn't get through that one job which she was dying to do until she came across Spice PR, one of the leading entertainment public relations companies in Mumbai.

From an executive to managing an entire team, Shruti has got a 360-degree exposure of the PR world which became one of the major driving forces to kickstart her own agency.

Over the years, Shruti has worked with the who's who of Bollywood's top-notch celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey and many more. Not just stars, Shruti has worked on more than 50 path-breaking films of the Hindi film industry like Baahubali, URI- The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Dangal, Dream Girl, Baaghi, Dabangg to name a few.

Until the end of 2019, when she decided to step out of her comfort zone and do something out of the box. Shruti with the help of her dearest friend Harish Pednekar decided to set up an agency with her PR expertise and his digital knowledge. Harish was not just a friend to her but was an inspiration in a true sense. She always looked up to him as a mentor and that's how their compatibility to work together fell in place.

Talking about her experience, Shruti says, "The entire process of living life as an entrepreneur is enriching and challenging at the same time. You enjoy freedom but have to face the real world too. Coming out of my comfort zone and battling my insecurities were two huge tasks that came right in front of me before I decided to quit my job. Fighting against all odds, today I proudly call myself an entrepreneur who is willing to make a small difference in all possible ways".

Currently, Shruti Dahibavkar has set foot in the Gujarati film industry as an image-making consultant and PR strategist. The lady entrepreneur has worked successfully with clients like Jatin Sarna, Ankur Bhatia, Khushi Shah, director Viral Shah, director Rehan Chaudhary, and the recently released hit film Affraa Taffri .