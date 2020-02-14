Pop star Enrique Iglesias and former Russian tennis star Anna Kournikova are blessing with a baby girl on January 30. But the couple kept the news a secret and shared the photos of the baby today. Enrique and Anna shared the picture of their baby girl with the caption: My Sunshine.

This is the couple's third child as they are parents of twins. Anna Kournikova shared two pictures of her newborn from the hospital. Congratulatory messages started pouring in for Anna and Enrique on Instagram and Twitter. As the couple had kept it as a secret till now, one of the fans wrote: You guys do know how to keep a secret.

Though pregnancy of celebrities always makes the headline, neither Anna nor Enrique had spoken about the pregnancy. Anna started dating Enrique in 2001 and she also appeared in his video 'Escape'. In June 2008 Daily Star quoted Enrique saying that he had married Anna in 2007 and that the couple had separated. Again there were reports of the couple's split in 2013, but later it was clarified that they had reconciled.

Anna and Enrique's third child

On December 16, 2017, Anna and Enrique were blessed with twins. Their son is named Nicholas and daughter Lucy. Detroit Red Wings center Sergei Fedorov claimed that he married Anna in 2001, and got divorced in 2003. But Anna's representatives termed it as a rumour.

The couple owns a private island in Miami and has invested $20 million for their home on that land. Reports claim that Anna became an American citizen in 2010. The Bailamos singer Enrique too looks excited and happy in the picture he has shared with his little daughter. He is popular for his works Hero, Do You Know, Be With You and Rhythm Divine. His wife Anna Kournikova is a former tennis player and is also an American TV star.

Apart from being a tennis star, Anna also appeared in NBC's The Biggest Loser, a show of tennis-workout challenge. She became a regular celebrity trainer in the show's 12th season. Anna ranked 29 in the 100 hottest women of all time section of Men's Health magazine's survey in 2011.