Enhance your ensemble and uplift your look with CSNJ Co. Ltd.'s exquisite pieces of jewellery

CSNJ Co. Ltd. was established in 2017 by Mr. Chin Sophat Samnang. CSNJ is a jewellery brand that speaks for itself and has etched a good place in local as well as international markets. Mr Chin Samnang and his diligent team of artisans and craftsmen are striving to rule the markets with top-notch quality products and unique designs. They revel in the evolution of the brand making it a go-to luxury brand for its customers with authenticity-certified pieces of jewellery.

Anyone looking for classic adornments, CSNJ Co. Ltd.'s fine jewellery designs will never fail you. From exquisite pieces of jewellery for weddings to striking diamond rings for engagements, from everyday classic designs to timeless pieces of art, CSNJ has got you covered. They also offer a wide range of designs and styles in all their splendour for their customers across borders purchasing through their online website. The customers are provided with customisation options for their tailor-made needs and requirements.

The mission of this brand is to become the go-to name for luxury jewellery for customers in Cambodia and to outshine itself in the international markets. CSNJ wants to provide a transparent relationship with its online customers by providing a certificate of authenticity with every purchase. They want to cater to their customer's needs to build healthy customer relationships. Mr. Chin Samnang with the help of advanced technology and his skilled team of designers created the first range of gold & diamond fine jewellery which was a hit in the local markets and made it one of the leading brands of Cambodia. After which in 2020, an online portal was created to fetch the needs of the customers across continents and to make it more accessible to them.

Over the years their achievements include curating jewellery designs for the participants of Miss Universe Cambodia 2021 and also designing the crown with embellishments for the winner of the beauty pageant which left the audience bedazzled. They lay great emphasis on the quality of jewellery and finesse of the intricately designed pieces. Customer satisfaction is their utmost priority. Not just a wide variety of classic gold jewellery, they also create an array of diamond pieces set in gold and platinum. CSNJ Co. Ltd. also plans to introduce a limited collection of designs inspired by international pageant trends and has set up several media events featuring contestants to exhibit their exclusive designs.