The English Premier League, the Football League and the Women's Super League and Championship have got all their matches suspended until April 3 in response to the coronavirus or COVID-19 epidemic.

A statement released by the EFL reported by The Guardian read, "The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest. This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the COVID-19 virus."

EPL suspended due to COVID-19

This decision comes after UEFA announced the postponement of all the Champions League and Europa league fixture until an unspecified date. In the premier league, a few of the members of different clubs of showed symptoms of the deadly virus which has already claimed the lives of more than 4,700 people around the world.

Sports personalities like footballer Daniele Rugani and NBA star Rudy Gobert also got infected due to the virus. The virus has infected more than 125,000 people around the world in over 110 countries.

The outbreak has caused the postponement of many major sporting events around the world. The postponement of the premier league can get extended as for the time being the virus is getting bigger and bigger with every passing day.