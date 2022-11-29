England vs Wales Live Streaming: How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Match Online from Anywhere

The England vs Wales match in the Qatar World Cup can turn out to be one of the most exciting contests of the tournament. Wales is not a regular at World Cups and this is only their second appearance since 1958 when they made their debut. However, this time they have arch-rivals England in their group which Britons have been waiting for ages now.

The two teams will square off in the last match of Group B in what one may legally refer to on at least one occasion as a Battle for Britain on November 29 (Tuesday) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Here's how to watch the England vs Wales 2022 World Cup match.

Huge Stakes

The odds are heavily stacked against Wales reaching the last 16 ahead of its so-called Battle of Britain against England on Tuesday but if it is to fly home early it will want to do so with pride restored.

Wales has waited 64 long years to qualify for a World Cup, but after giving up two goals to Iran late on Friday, it appears that their time in the Middle East may only be brief.

England on the other hand the upper hand over Wales. The Three Lions were held to a scoreless draw by the USA after defeating Iran 6-2 in their tournament opener, but a draw should be enough to advance them to the round of 16. Three points, though, would guarantee progress as group winners.

For Wales, it is a do-or-die match but only a win will not ensure them a place in the round of 16. Rob Page's team will have to depend on the result of the parallel match between Iran and the USA even if Wales defeats England.

When and Where

The England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B match will be played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar on November 29 (Tuesday). The match starts at 22:00 pm local / 02:00 pm ET / 19:00 pm GMT / 06:00 am (November 27) AEDT / 12:30 am IST.

How to Live Stream

The England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on television and also live streamed across the globe.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of the match will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: The England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: The England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on Globo TV, which has the exclusive rights for all the 64 matches to be played.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Mexico.

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the match for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a new deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Spain. Live streaming of the match will be on RTVE app.

Italy: The England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The opening ceremony can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the match on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: The England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: The England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. The match will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

Singapore: The England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST. Some of the matches including the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The match will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: The match will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.