England vs Switzerland Live Streaming: How to Watch the Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match Online in US, UK and India

In the third quarterfinal of the Euro Cup 2024, England will face Switzerland at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany. England's European Championship campaign looked doomed until Jude Bellingham's incredible last-minute goal in the round of 16 revived their hopes. Despite this dramatic moment, their presence in Germany has been minimal.

On the other hand, Switzerland demonstrated their capabilities by defeating the defending champions, Italy, in the round of 16. A few weeks ago, England would have looked forward to facing Switzerland, a team they have only lost to three times in 27 encounters, with the most recent loss in 1981. This time around, however, they can't take Switzerland lightly.

Not an Easy Contest

Before Euro 2024 began, Southgate's England squad was considered one of the best, if not the best, among the competing nations.

With players like Premier League Player of the Season Phil Foden, La Liga Player of the Season Jude Bellingham, and Bundesliga Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, England was expected to easily progress through the early stages of the tournament.

Fast forward three weeks, and England has reached the quarterfinals after a series of lackluster performances in the group stage. They were nearly eliminated in the round of 16 against Slovakia, but a brilliant moment from Bellingham pushed the game into extra time.

Meanwhile, Switzerland, their quarterfinal opponent, entered the tournament with four wins, five draws, and one loss in their qualifying group. Murat Yakin's team delivered strong performances in the group stage, finishing second behind Germany, and then decisively defeating defending champions Italy in the round of 16.

Despite their sluggish performance in Germany, England is unbeaten in their last 11 Euro matches, winning seven.

Their last defeat was against Iceland in 2016. However, England has only a 50 percent win rate in six previous quarterfinals, losing two of the last three on penalties, including their defeat to Italy in the Euro 2022 final.

Switzerland is appearing in only their second Euro quarterfinal, having lost on penalties to Spain in 2020. However, after their impressive win against Italy in the last round, they seem poised to cause another upset.

When and Where

The England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will be played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Saturday, Jul 6 at 5pm BST/ 12pm ET/ 9.30pm IST.

How to Live Stream

United States: The England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.